Middlesex County OPP have released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Highway 402 west of London, Ont. on Monday.

She has been identified as Lisa Noordhof of London, Ont.

OPP responded to Highway 402 near Glendon Drive around 2 a.m. Monday after an eastbound SUV went off the road and struck the overpass.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours following the crash.

Police say an investigation into the fatal collision continues.