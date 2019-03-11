

CTV London





One woman has died following a single vehicle crash on Highway 402 just west of London early Monday morning.

The crash occurred near Glendon Drive on the 402 around 2 a.m. when a grey SUV eastbound on the highway went off the road striking the overpass and coming to rest in the center median.

The female driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene.

OPP closed down the highway in both directions to conduct an investigation. As of 7:30 a.m. the highway had reopened.