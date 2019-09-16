

OPP have launched an investigation after an unoccupied home was extensively damaged by fire.

Middlesex OPP, along with Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police and fire department, responded to a structure fire located at the 400 block of Chippewa Road, on Chippewas of the Thames about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say while the residence was heavily damaged, a damage total is not known yet.

There were no injuries reported.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or contact the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police.