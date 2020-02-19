LONDON, ONT -- Three people are facing charges after Strathroy-Caradoc police seized more than $31,000 in drugs during a search warrant.

Two men from Strathroy, and a woman from London were arrested during the search of a home on Richmond Street last week.

Police seized $13,200 worth of methamphetamine, $10,100 worth of crack cocaine, and $8,300 worth of cocaine.

An addition $1225 in cash was also seized.