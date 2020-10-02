LONDON, ONT. -- Five teens were in a truck that rolled north of Clinton, Ont. just before the noon hour Friday.

Huron OPP say the single-vehicle crash happened on Lobb Road just west of Base Line.

When emergency responders arrived, they found all five occupants had made it out of the vehicle.

Initial reports indicated none of the injuries appeared serious, but one youngster was later transported to Children’s Hospital in London after reporting some back pain.