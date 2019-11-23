GREY HIGHLANDS, Ont. - A serious collision near Markdale has sent a 59-year-old pedestrian to hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

The collision happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 10 and Grey Road 12

Grey-Bruce OPP say a black pick-up truck was making a left turn onto the southbound lane of Highway 10 when the pedestrian was struck.

OPP technical traffic collision investigators were called to the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital by air ambulance.