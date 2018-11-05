

The Canadian Press





BRANT COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police are investigating a fatal incident in Brant County involving a Via Rail train.

Investigators say a male was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a train Sunday just after 9:00 p.m.

They say the train was travelling eastbound when the incident occurred near Powerline Road.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

