Pedestrian struck and killed by Via Rail train in Brant County
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 6:23AM EST
BRANT COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police are investigating a fatal incident in Brant County involving a Via Rail train.
Investigators say a male was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a train Sunday just after 9:00 p.m.
They say the train was travelling eastbound when the incident occurred near Powerline Road.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.