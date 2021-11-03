Pedestrian critically injured in Sarnia

London, Ont. -

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Sarnia, Ont.

According to police, first responders were dispatched to the area of Rosedale Avenue and Kenwood Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck around 7:30 p.m.

The man was located and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He remains in hospital in critical condition.

The area was closed for seven hours while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call Sarnia police.