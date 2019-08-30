A 44-year-old man in St. Thomas is facing charges after several pay phones across the city were reportedly damaged over the last few weeks.

Bell Canada had reported damage to eight pay phones and police say someone had pried open the phones to steal change from inside and left them useless.

The suspect was reportedly identified through security video from the incidents.

According to investigators, the suspect was arrested without incident early Friday on Talbot Street and pry bars, hydromorphone pills and a flick knife were seized.

He has been charged with mischief to property, theft under $5,000, possession of break and enter tools, drug possession, possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of release conditions.