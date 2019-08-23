London police have charged four people after searches of two homes and a vehicle led to the seizure of $35,745 in drugs, as well as guns and cash.

The search warrants were executed on Wednesday on an SUV and at homes on Wilkins Street and on King Street.

Among the items seized are:

methamphetamine valued at $26,650

cocaine valued at $5,900

fentanyl valued at $2,250

189 Xanax pills valued at $945

about $760 in cash

two loaded handguns with more than 600 rounds of ammunition

body armour

As a result a 33-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, as well as a 35-year-old woman, all of London, have been jointly charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as eight firearms-related charges.

The 33-year-old male has also been charged with four more drug trafficking counts, six counts of possessing a firearm/ammunition while prohibited and two counts of breach of recognizance.

A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of a 45-year-old London man who is jointly charged with the 33-year-old with four additional drug trafficking counts.