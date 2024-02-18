Organizers pull the plug on event meant to fill void of cancelled Home County festival

Following a week of controversy surrounding one of London’s longest-running festivals, another festival coming in to fill the void left by the cancellation of the Home County Music and Arts festival has suffered the same fate.

The festival that hoped to fill the void this summer was the London Music and Art Festival. Led by Family Shows Canada, organizers backed out after a disagreement with the Home County Folk League.

Family Shows Canada organized the new event after Home County decided to suspend its own festival for at least one year.

“They felt that our cooperation wasn't needed. They didn't realize that I was going to hand it back and that was actually the main purpose was for me to take it on and put it back together for this year so they wouldn't lose their vendor base," said Family Shows Canada owner Doug Hillier which company also runs the successful August event, ‘Ribfest’.

The board of directors for Home County said the organization had nothing to do with the London Music and Art Festival that was scheduled for this July.

Home County Treasurer Paul Tomlinson said they met with Hillier earlier this week. He said Hillier was asked to remove any Home County association or likeness from the new festival’s branding.

“Nothing against Mr. Hiller and what he’s trying to do. We wish him every success,” said Tomlinson. “But you can’t affiliate yourself or say that you’re affiliated with us if you’re not affiliated with us.”

Hillier said that wasn’t the intention, adding he will not consider a new festival if Home County decides to come back in 2025

“We now realize that even if we did something late in the year, with different dates, to allow them to come back, there would still be two music festivals in the park. So out of respect, we're not even going to do it at the end of this year like the City will give us," he said.

- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell