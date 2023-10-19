London

    • Home County Music & Art Festival cancelled

    Home County Music & Art Festival taking place in downtown London in July 2023. (Source: @LondonTrevor/Twitter) Home County Music & Art Festival taking place in downtown London in July 2023. (Source: @LondonTrevor/Twitter)

    The 2024 edition of the Home County Music & Art Festival in downtown London has been cancelled .

    According to a press release, the difficult decision to cancel the summer festival was made during the Home County Folk League's (HCFL) annual strategic planning process.

    The release goes on to say that the League is assessing the ongoing viability of both the annual three-day event and the HCFL organization.

    “We know this cancellation is going to be met with great sadness for all the passionate Home County fans. As a Board, we had to set aside personal feelings and recognize our current financial situation and difficulties in recruiting and retaining volunteers would make holding the festival irresponsible," said Sara Lanthier, chair of the HCFL. "This was not a decision made lightly."

    Funds to operate the annual festival and related events throughout the year are raised through vendors’ fees, public arts funding from local, provincial, and federal governments, festival merchandise sales, audience donations (including the festival’s Admission by Donation program), and corporate sponsorships.

