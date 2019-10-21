LONDON, Ont. - Perth County OPP are looking for the driver of a sedan after a student walking to school was offered a ride on Monday morning.

The student was reportedly walking on Albert Avenue North near Main Street around 8 a.m. when a green sedan approached.

Police say the driver asked the student if they wanted a ride, but the student ignored the driver and the vehicle left. The driver never got out of the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a newer model sedan, possibly a hatchback that was olive green.

The male driver is described as being older with grey hair.

Perth County OPP are looking to speak with the driver and are asking anyone who may have information to contact them or to call Crime Stoppers.