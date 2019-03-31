

Grey County OPP are investigating a serious crash on Highway 10 in Chatsworth Township between a tractor trailer and a car.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday between Holland Centre and Berkeley.

The driver of the car is in hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was treated for minor injuries and released by paramedics at the scene.

Witnesses are asked to contact police.