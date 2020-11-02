LONDON, ONT -- A 42-year-old Sarnia man is facing second-degree murder charges after a 69-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in what appeared to be a fall.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, police responded to a report of an unconscious woman found at the bottom of rear entrance landing at a building in the 900 block of Colborne Road.

The woman died as a result of her injuries that police say were sustained in a fall.

However, police said following an investigation they obtained new information that led to them arresting a man for second-degree murder.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Timothy Shaun Nahmabin of Sarnia, Ont. was arrested and charged.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.