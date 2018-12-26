Featured
OPP investigating fatal crash outside of London
Fatal crash on Southminister Bourne near London Ont. on Dec. 26, 2018. (Sean Irvine/CTV)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 10:23AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 26, 2018 11:49AM EST
Middlesex OPP are currently on the scene of a fatal crash southwest of London.
Police say the single vehicle collision happened on Southminister Bourne Road Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.
The vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge barrier.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The road is closed between Woodhull Road and Westdel Bourne Road for the investigation.
OPP are asking motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route.