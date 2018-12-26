

CTV London





Middlesex OPP are currently on the scene of a fatal crash southwest of London.

Police say the single vehicle collision happened on Southminister Bourne Road Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge barrier.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is closed between Woodhull Road and Westdel Bourne Road for the investigation.

OPP are asking motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route.