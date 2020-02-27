LONDON, ONT -- It has been a busy morning for provincial police in southwestern Ontario who have been dealing with multiple collisions involving tractor trailers on the 401 series highways.

As of 6:30 a.m. there have been four reported collisions involving tractor trailers since 1 a.m.

The first report came in just before 1:30 a.m. on Highway 401 westbound near Colonel Talbot. That collision has since been cleared and no injuries were reported.

The second collision saw a tractor trailer crash into the ditch along Highway 402 near Nauvoo Road just before 4 a.m.

There have been no updates from that scene.

What do YOU think? Does #Snow really cause of all these collisions...? #OPP responding to multiple crashes througout West Region. Please #Slowdown and drive according to the road and weather conditions. #SeeSnowGoSlow. @weathernetwork ^es https://t.co/oEdLB617bB — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 27, 2020

Around the same time a tractor trailer crashed into a ditch along Highway 401 westbound near Union Road in Elgin County.

That tractor trailer will be removed at a later time.

The fourth incident occurred in Essex around 5:20 a.m. when a tractor trailer became jack knifed in the westbound lanes near Puce Road. That collision has been cleared.

No injuries have been reported in any of the crashes.

Meanwhile the eastbound off ramp to Highway 2 from Highway 401 was closed to remove a vehicle from the ditch there.

Road conditions have force bus cancellations throughout the areas surrounding London, and a blowing snow advisory was in place Thursday morning.