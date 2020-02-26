LONDON, ONT. -- With just a few days left in February, a blast of winter weather has returned to southern Ontario.

Snowfall started late Tuesday night, and a steady snowfall will continue through Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

Snowfall rates with the low pressure system moving by to the south have been between five and 10 centimetres so far in London and surrounding area.

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor stretching east to London-Middlesex, Oxford, and Huron and Perth counties.

Moderate to heavy snow will continue Wednesday afternoon through the evening before tapering to flurries overnight.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm in some areas will be possible by Thursday morning

A snowfall warning in effect for:

Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach, Tobermory

Northern Grey County, Owen Sound, Blue Mountains

Southern Bruce County, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine

Southern Wellington County, Guelph, Erin

Dufferin County, Orangeville

Hamilton and Toronto

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected by Thursday morning.

The winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon, as the low slowly starts to move out. The temperatures will drop off this evening, the wind chill overnight between – 15C and -18C.

The surge of cold air will generate snow squalls, flurries, and blowing snow Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday.

Areas east and northeast of Toronto are under a winter storm warning. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm are expected by late in the day Thursday.

Locally higher amounts in excess of 40 cm are possible, especially near the Quebec border.

The icy cold will continue into Friday, which is the end of meteorological winter, the three coldest months of the year: December, January and February.