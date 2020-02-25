LONDON -- We are sorry to have to break the news to you, but it is in fact still winter.

Following a weekend of sunny days with temperatures above the freezing mark, winter weather will surge back in, with significant snowfall in Southern Ontario starting Tuesday evening.

An area of low pressure moving by to the south of the lower Great Lakes will push a swath of snow into the region.

Temperatures will be above freezing Tuesday evening which will lead to mixed precipitation in Windsor and Chatham, at least to start.

The risk for mixed precipitation will continue through the early evening. Temperatures will drop to freezing close to midnight, and light snow will move into London starting late Tuesday night.

The heaviest snow is expected to arrive during the day Wednesday.

Snowfall amounts will range from five to 15 centimetres by Thursday morning. Accumulations will be higher towards the Windsor area, closer to 15 cm, with models reading about 10 cm for the City of London.

This system will be far enough south that Midwestern Ontario will only feel the fringe effects and snowfall amounts will be much lower. Huron, Perth will see two to four cm and Grey and Bruce counties are expecting just a couple centimetres of snow.

A cold blast of air will follow. This will lead to snow squalls and blowing snow on Thursday. Snow squalls will linger into Friday in Midwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Southern Ontario stretching from Windsor to Ottawa.

A winter storm watch is in effect for higher elevations in eastern Ontario. The storm will stretch its way into southern Quebec and the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday.

Drivers should plan ahead if they’re heading out and anyone flying should check their flight status before leaving.