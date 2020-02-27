LONDON, ONT -- While the majority of a winter blast has come and gone, road conditions Thursday morning have cancelled school buses in the counties surrounding London.

School buses are cancelled in Elgin, Middlesex, Oxford, and the Red Zone. Follow the link to My Yellow Bus for a full list. Buses will be running as scheduled in London.

School buses have also been cancelled in Zones 1-8 for Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Buses are cancelled in Huron-Perth, click here to check affected runs.

As of 6:15 a.m. there are no notices for Windsor-Essex, which means all buses are running.

London-Middlesex remains under a blowing snow advisory this morning while Huron-Perth is under a Snow Squall Warning.

Check back here for an updated list of cancellations and advisories throughout the morning.