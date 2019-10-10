

Operation Impact 2019, a national public awareness campaign hopes to make Canada’s roads the world’s safest.

According to the London Police, the campaign promotes safe driving and hopes to save lives while reducing road injuries.

The theme of the campaign is “your actions have impact” emphasizing the role drivers play to support traffic safety on our streets and highways.

Approximately 2,000 Canadians are killed in motor vehicle collisions while another 10,000 are seriously injured.

“Whether it’s making the right choice to wear a seatbelt, slow down, put your phone away or designate a driver, the actions that you make today will impact the future.” said Sergeant Sean Harding, head of the London Police Service, Traffic Management Unit. “Make sure your actions this weekend have a positive impact, not a negative one.”

Operation Impact 2019 takes place from October 11 to the 14.

