LONDON, ONT. -- Steven Del Duca has won the Ontario Liberal leadership race.

Del Duca had been pegged as the frontrunner heading into Saturday's election in Mississauga.

Londoner Kate Graham was one of the hopefuls on the ballot. When Graham announced she would run she said she answered an urgent call to revitalize democracy in Ontario

She congratulated Del Duca in a Tweet. "We both joined this race because we believe that politics matters. You brought many new people into the party from all backgrounds. This makes us stronger," she wrote.

Del Duca's Tweet stated: "Today the hard work begins to defeat Doug Ford."

The other candidates were Don Valley East MPP Michael Coteau and Scarborough-Guildwood MPP and former education minister Mitzie Hunter.