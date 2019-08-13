

CTV London





A Hanover resident completed one of two extra steps needed to claim his $250,000 Instant Crossword Deluxe prize.

Gregory Donaldson's sister is an employee at an authorized Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) retailer, so OLG is processing the prize as an 'Insider Win.'

On Monday, the first step - enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim - was completed.

Donaldson must now wait 30 days after the win is publicized, and if there are no additional claims on the prize, he can claim it on Sept. 10.

The ticket was purchased at Hanover Foodland on 10th Street in Hanover, Ont.