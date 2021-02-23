Advertisement
No injuries after driver slams into west London bank
Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 4:04PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 23, 2021 5:45PM EST
Car slams into TD Bank on Colonel Talbot Road in London Ont. on Feb. 23, 2021. (Source: Alessio Donnini)
LONDON, ONT. -- No one was hurt after a vehicle partially drove into a west London bank Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the TD Bank at 3030 Colonel Talbot Rd. after a Lexus crossover vehicle slammed into the front doors of the bank.
It's unclear how the crash happened or if there are charges pending.
There is no damage estimate at this time either.
Police are investigating.
