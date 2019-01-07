

CTV London





London police have charged a 28-year-old man with second degree murder after a stabbing that left one person dead.

Police responded to an address on Notre Dame Drive just before 7 p.m. Sunday following a 911 call reporting a stabbing.

Once on scene an injured man was located and taken to hospital by emergency services where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the victim has been identified as Nicholas Anthony Baltzis, 25, of London.

At the time of the stabbing, police arrested a man nearby.

Following their investigation, Karl Hallman, 28, of London was charged with second degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.