One arrested another sought in Hummingbird Cres. Shooting
London, Ont. police on scene at a home on Hummingbird Crescent to investigate possible shooting on Friday, July 26, 2019. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 9:08AM EDT
London Police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that occurred last Friday in southwest London.
Police were called to an address on Hummingbird Crescent around 1:15 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.
Police found ammunition casing in the area but no injuries were reported.
Police later arrested a 21-year-old London man who was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Police are still looking for the suspected shooter who they have identified as Moaied Elfaki, 25, of Toronto.
Elfaki is charged with the following offences:
- Discharge firearm into a place/reckless to others;
- Use firearm/commit an indictable offence;
- Use/handle/store firearm, etc. carelessly;
- Point a firearm;
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate;
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;
- Occupy motor vehicle with firearm; and
- Fail to comply with condition of judicial release x 3