

CTV London





London police are investigating two separate reports of gunfire in different areas of the city in the early morning hours of Friday.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to Proudfoot Lane, in the area of Oxford Street and Wonderland, after multiple 911 calls about several shots being fired.

On arrival in the west end neighbourhood, police reportedly found a still-running but abandoned vehicle in the roadway with bullet damage, as well as bullet casings nearby.

Shortly afterward, around 1:15 a.m., police responded to a home on Hummingbird Crescent, in the area of Wonderland and Southdale roads, for reports of gunfire.

“My daughter woke me up and shortly after police were knocking on our door asking if we had security cameras,” says one neighbour who didn’t want to be identified.

Officers were still on scene late Friday morning and the forensic unit was seen coming through the garage of the home in question.

Police say they are continuing to investigate both incidents, but it remains unclear if they are connected.

There have been no reports of injuries in either incident.

Anyone with security video or information in either incident is asked to contact police.