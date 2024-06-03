LONDON
London

    • Listowel native comes close at Canadian Open

    Corey Conners holds the trophy Rivermead Cup after the Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday June 2, 2024. Conners was the top Canadian, shooting a 65 to reach 12 under. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) Corey Conners holds the trophy Rivermead Cup after the Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday June 2, 2024. Conners was the top Canadian, shooting a 65 to reach 12 under. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
    Listowel’s Corey Conners, almost became the second Canadian to win the Canadian Open in successive years.

    Conners was within a shot of the lead at Sunday’s final round of the RBC Canadian Open in Hamllton.

    After sharing the lead after Day 1 of the PGA’s only stop in Canada, Conners fired a 62 on Sunday, finishing at -12, four shots off the lead.

    But, at one point on Sunday, Conners was within a shot of the eventual winner, Scotland’s Robert Macintyre.

    By finishing sixth, Conners takes home the Riversmead Cup as top Canadian at the Canadian Open. 

