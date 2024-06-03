Listowel native comes close at Canadian Open

Listowel’s Corey Conners, almost became the second Canadian to win the Canadian Open in successive years.

Conners was within a shot of the lead at Sunday’s final round of the RBC Canadian Open in Hamllton.

After sharing the lead after Day 1 of the PGA’s only stop in Canada, Conners fired a 62 on Sunday, finishing at -12, four shots off the lead.

But, at one point on Sunday, Conners was within a shot of the eventual winner, Scotland’s Robert Macintyre.

By finishing sixth, Conners takes home the Riversmead Cup as top Canadian at the Canadian Open.