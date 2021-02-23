Advertisement
Observant citizen stops corner store break and enter
Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 8:30AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 23, 2021 8:31AM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- An observant citizen is being credited with leading to the arrest of a break and enter suspect at a local corner grocery.
Police were called to 574 Adelaide St. N. Sunday evening when a citizen witnessed a man breaking into the corner store.
Police arrived on scene and found the suspect still inside.
A 31-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter.
Police are thanking the individual for reporting the crime and encourage the public to follow their example in similar situations.