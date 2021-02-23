LONDON, ONT. -- An observant citizen is being credited with leading to the arrest of a break and enter suspect at a local corner grocery.

Police were called to 574 Adelaide St. N. Sunday evening when a citizen witnessed a man breaking into the corner store.

Police arrived on scene and found the suspect still inside.

A 31-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter.

Police are thanking the individual for reporting the crime and encourage the public to follow their example in similar situations.