MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 25-year-old London man is facing charges after a store employee was reportedly struck with a brick following an alleged robbery.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday at a grocery store in the Argyle Mall at 1925 Dundas St.

Police say a man entered a grocery store and concealed items under his clothing before leaving without making any attempt to pay.

He then allegedly threatened a female employee with a utility knife when she approached him.

A male employee then began following the suspect out of the store at which point the suspect allegedly pointed the knife at him before pulling a brick out of his pocket and hitting the employee before fleeing.

The employee sustained minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

With a description of the suspect, police were able to locate the man, who had gotten off a bus in the area of York and Adelaide streets.

Within 30 minutes of the initial call the suspect was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of armed robbery.