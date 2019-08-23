

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





The firefighter seriously injured in the Old East Village explosion has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Officials are still choosing not to name the injured firefighter as the family has asked for privacy.

He was injured along with three other firefighters, two police officers, and a resident when the initial blast took place.

All the others who were hurt sustained minor injuries and were released from hospital within hours of the explosion.

The explosion left a neighbourhood in shock as three homes have been demolished and several others have sustained heavy damages.

For the first responders it was an emotional event.

London Fire Department Acting Deputy Chief Jack Burt said “I’m okay to say I am not okay today,” when asked about how he was doing in regards to the injured firefighters.

A 23-year-old Kitchener, Ont. woman is facing a total 12 charges in relation to the explosion.