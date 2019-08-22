London police have added eight new charges against the 23-year-old Kitchener, Ont. woman accused in the explosion that rocked Old East Village on Aug. 14.

Daniella Alexandra Leis is now facing four additional counts of impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm and four additional counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police say one charge - impaired operation exceeding the blood alcohol concentration - was withdrawn, as it is included in the four new impaired operation charges.

In addition to the charge that was withdrawn, she was also initially charged with four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

In total, police say Leis is now facing 12 charges in connection with the incident on Woodman Avenue.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 14, a car crashed into 450 Woodman Avenue, rupturing a gas line.

Emergency crews responded and began evacuating surrounding homes, then minutes later the house exploded.

About 100 homes were evacuated and seven people were injured and had to be treated in hospital, including a firefighter who was last reported to be in stable but serious condition.

So far three homes have been completely demolished, while families have still been unable to return to five more deemed unsafe.

Leis is scheduled to appear in a London, Ont. court on Sept. 4.