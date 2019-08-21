

Matthew Thompson, CTV London





Londoners have come together to help those affected by last week's devastating explosion on Woodman Avenue and now money is starting to go to those displaced.

Later this week, $50,000 will be distributed to residents displaced.

Those most affected, will get $2,000 right away.

Other area residents forced to evacuate that night will receive $250 to help defray some of the costs incurred.

Those people affected will also have access to goods donated by Londoners.

Organizers are asking people to complete an online form to help set up distribution.