Notorious London, Ont. intersection to be improved

A troubled London, Ont. intersection, first highlighted by a CTV London news story, is undergoing improvements.

The City of London has begun installing temporary traffic lights at Queens Avenue and English Street.

It is good news for Greg Gilles. He lives on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Gilles has been looking over his shoulder for months every time he steps onto his front lawn.

He has good reason.

A week ago, he and his partner had just stepped away when a crash occurred.

An SUV involved in a crash is seen on the front lawn of Greg Gilles house in October 2023. Moments earlier, he’d been standing in the spot that it came to rest. (Source: Greg Gilles)

“We’re a minute away from being hit by an SUV that got struck. It ended up in our garden. That makes you realize why you’re pushing this.”

The Queens Avenue and English Street intersection has become notorious for collisions since the city redesigned the crossing to accommodate bike lanes.

While filming the initial story in June, a CTV London reporter witnessed several near misses over an hour.

Our camera also caught a car jumping the bike lane curb while turning left onto English Street.

During an interview with Gilles, another near miss was caught on film.

Immediately afterward, Gilles commented, “That happens all day.”

An undated image of a crash at the intersection of Queens Avenue and English Street. (Source: Greg Gilles)

At the time of the first story, a city spokesperson stated they were “not aware of any specific concerns at the intersection of Queens Avenue and English Street.”

Yet, days later, Gilles said tweaks to the intersection were made.

In a letter to residents obtained by CTV News this week, the city has confirmed a set of permanent traffic lights will be installed at the intersection.

In the interim, temporary lights will soon go online, while new pedestrian crosswalk buttons have already been placed.

Gilles said the action from city hall proves citizens and media can make a difference.

A difference he believes comes down to safety.

“I think it became apparent that something had to done here, before somebody got killed, or somebody got hurt,” he said.

Greg Gilles on Oct. 26, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)