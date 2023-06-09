Neighbours warn of near collisions and injury at busy London intersection
Residents said a London, Ont. intersection is confusing, poorly designed and dangerous — and they want immediate action to fix it.
They are concerned about the intersection of Queens Avenue and English Street.
It has been recently redesigned to accommodate bicycle lanes, but since then, it has been the site of several collisions.
Neighbours invited CTV News London to witness what they have seen.
“This is a confusing intersection. There’s a lot happening here,” said Greg Gilles, who lives on the southwest corner.
In one hour, three examples of near collisions involving cars and one pedestrian who dodged traffic after being confused by the crossing were observed.
The intersection of Queens Avenue and English Street in London, Ont., as seen on June 9, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
CTV News cameras also captured a car turning northbound from English Street strike a bicycle lane median on Queens Avenue. Moments before, a truck did the same.
Judging by tire tracks on the newly installed concrete, it is far from the first time.
Earlier, as Gilles was pleading for the city to do something to improve the design immediately, another incident occurred as CTV News cameras were rolling.
“It’s residential, it’s different once you cross Adelaide [Street],” he explained. “And, we think that requires us, to have things specific to safety.”
As Gilles finished that statement, a car crept out from English Street into Queens Avenue. Moments later, an SUV sounded its horn to avoid a potential collision.
“It’s happening all the time,” bemoaned Gilles.
London police investigate a crash at Queens Avenue and English Street in London, Ont. on May 29, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)Evidence in CTV News London's archive supports his claim. At the end of last month, a person on a scooter was seriously hurt here, and Gilles said another crash occurred just days ago.
While the intersection is still awaiting some finishing touches from the city, including a bicycle traffic light, neighbours contend it will not be enough.
One of their areas of confusion is the crosswalk at the intersection. Gilles said its traffic light design needs to be modernized.
“That looks like a traffic light to me, not a crosswalk. There is no indication that is a crosswalk,” he said.
Another neighbour, Mike Robinson, wants the city to scrap the crosswalk and opt for traffic lights on all four corners.
“I know it’s the more expensive option, but it would be the more preferable option,” he said.
In the meantime, drivers who frequent the area are learning to be alert.
“You have to take it slow and keep looking both ways,” said one driver.
Neighbours who live near London, Ont.'s Queens Avenue and English Street say the newly redesigned intersection has turned out to be more dangerous than it was before. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)CTV News London has reached out to both the City of London and Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson for comment, but have yet to hear back from Stevenson.
A city spokesperson stated managers, with knowledge of the intersection project, were not available to speak on camera Friday. Later, the spokesperson issued a statement pointing to the two projects recently completed in the area.
It continued, “The City of London is not aware of any specific concerns at the intersection of Queens Avenue and English Street.”
The neighbours however contend otherwise, and in the interim, they worry the window to prevent tragedy is closing.
“It’s a matter of time before a kid gets hit in this intersection,” concluded Robinson.
