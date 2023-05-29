Serious collision sends scooter rider to hospital

The operator of a small motorized scooter was struck by a westbound car at the corner of Queens Avenue and English Street Monday evening.

The intersection has protected bicycle lanes in both directions, although it is unknown if the scooter was in the bike lane or roadway at the time of the collision.

The scooter rider was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the London Police Service Traffic Management Unit investigated.

A drone was utilized by members of the Forensic Identification Unit to take aerial images of the scene.

The investigation continues.