A suspect arrested in connection with a North Bay homicide investigation has had run-ins with London police before.

Ryan Abraham, 25, was arrested in London over the weekend.

That homicide investigation began last Wednesday in North Bay after Abraham was one of two men who police say went to a residence for a home invasion.

“It was alleged Abraham was a carrying firearm,” says Det.-Sgt. Jeff Warner of the North Bay Police Service.

“Abraham got into altercation outside of door, and then discharged multiple rounds and fatally wounded him. They then left and fled the area”

That led to the issuing of a nationwide warrant for his arrest. With ties to London, North Bay police suspected he had headed west, and called in London law enforcement for help.

London police Const. Sandasha Bough explains what happened on Saturday, “At 11:40 a.m., police received a 911 call in relation to a robbery where a vehicle was stolen.”

Police responded to Masonville Manor in north London, but the suspect had already fled on foot, he was later located in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Colborne Street, and taken into custody.

In connection with that incident he is facing charges including robbery, theft, forcible confinement and uttering threats, among others.

And it’s not the first time Abraham has had a run in with London police. Five years ago he was arrested and charged after a standoff with a shotgun near Fanshawe College.

Police reported the then 21-year-old was barricaded inside a residence on Jim Ashton Street after a break and enter. He eventually surrendered and weapons and narcotics charges were laid.

Abraham remains behind bars in London and made an appearance in a North Bay court via video Monday.