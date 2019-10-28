Featured
No foul play suspected after human remains found along Lake Erie shore
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 2:53PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Norfolk County OPP say no foul play is suspected in connection with human remains found along the Lake Erie shoreline on Friday.
Police were called to the scene in Long Point, Ont. shortly after 1 p.m. after hunters in the area observed what appeared to be human remains in the water.
Investigators brought the remains to shore.
A post mortem is scheduled for Tuesday in Hamilton
But OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says the death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is believed to be involved.