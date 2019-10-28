

CTV London





LONDON, Ont. -- Norfolk County OPP say no foul play is suspected in connection with human remains found along the Lake Erie shoreline on Friday.

Police were called to the scene in Long Point, Ont. shortly after 1 p.m. after hunters in the area observed what appeared to be human remains in the water.

Investigators brought the remains to shore.

A post mortem is scheduled for Tuesday in Hamilton

But OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says the death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is believed to be involved.