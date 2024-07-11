LONDON
London

    • Next court appearance scheduled for youth accused in Holmesville murder

    OPP were on the scene in Holmesville today collecting evidence (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) OPP were on the scene in Holmesville today collecting evidence (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    A 13-year-old boy charged with first degree murder made a brief court appearance Thursday.

    The boy can't be named under Canadian Criminal Law, and remains in custody.

    His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8.

    Last week, police were called to a former school property in Holmesville, just west of Clinton

    Police said they found another child who was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

