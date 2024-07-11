Next court appearance scheduled for youth accused in Holmesville murder
A 13-year-old boy charged with first degree murder made a brief court appearance Thursday.
The boy can't be named under Canadian Criminal Law, and remains in custody.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8.
Last week, police were called to a former school property in Holmesville, just west of Clinton
Police said they found another child who was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
