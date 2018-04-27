

Elgin OPP have a new tool in enforcing the traffic act, related to transportation vehicles on the roads.

From March 1 to April 30, commercial motor vehicles are restricted to reducing their weights to ensure the roadway doesn't wear prematurely. Secondary roadways are more vulnerable to the freeze thaw cycle of spring arriving.

The London Highway Safety Division of the OPP, Ministry of Transportation, and Aylmer Police Service recently all took part in a half load enforcement.

Recently purchased portable weight scales by the Elgin County Police Services Board proved pivotal to the success of the enforcement, OPP say.

The portable weigh scales allowed officers to check weights at or near the roadside. Thus eliminating travel time to an inspection station.

Since acquiring the scales, the OPP laid over 80 Highway Traffic Act offences against commercial motor vehicles throughout the County.

Half load season is still in affect till April 30. Officers will continue to be on the lookout for commercial motor vehicles not abiding by this law.