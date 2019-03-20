Featured
New home development costs set to rise in London
The breakdown of the proposed development cost for new home construction. (Source: City of London)
Daryl Newcombe, CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 1:14PM EDT
The cost to build a new home continues to rise in London.
City staff recommend development charges on a single family homes rise 3.5 percent to $33,136.
Development charges are paid on new construction to cover municipal costs related to a growing city; like building fire halls, parks and sewers in new neighbourhoods.
This year new fees are related to waste diversion and operation centres.
A public participation meeting will be held on Monday at city hall.
If approved, the new development charge rate will take effect Aug. 4.