

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





The cost to build a new home continues to rise in London.

City staff recommend development charges on a single family homes rise 3.5 percent to $33,136.

Development charges are paid on new construction to cover municipal costs related to a growing city; like building fire halls, parks and sewers in new neighbourhoods.

This year new fees are related to waste diversion and operation centres.

A public participation meeting will be held on Monday at city hall.

If approved, the new development charge rate will take effect Aug. 4.