Comedians fight for laughs in 'Next Best Comic' to kick off London's Sorry! Comedy Festival

    A performance at London's Sorry! Comedy Festival, November 13, 2024 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) A performance at London's Sorry! Comedy Festival, November 13, 2024 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
    Ryan Visser has been named London's 'Next Best Comic.'

    Ten comedians competed Wednesday night in the finals of the contest.

    The showdown kicked off London's Sorry! Comedy Festival, which runs until Saturday with events and shows at venues throughout the city.

    The finalists were pulled from a pool of over 80 comedians - tonight's winner will get to open on Saturday in the headliner show which features K. Trevor Wilson from the hit series Letterkenny.

    Festival owner and operator Colin McDougall said that providing opportunities like this helps to develop comedic talent in the community. He feels that in years to come London will be seen as the hub for comedy in Canada.

