Councillors took the first step towards reducing the cost to redevelop former industrial buildings into new uses.

City council unanimously supported a recommendation to stop collecting "development charges" on old industrial buildings that are being converted into commercial uses.

The owner of 100 Kellogg Lane had been told the development charge on his project would exceed $5 million, a price they say would have changed their thoughts on purchasing the former plant.

Six years ago the owner of Junction Climbing paid $100,000 in redevelopment fees.

Development charges are intended to cover the costs associated with a growing city like new roads, libraries and fire halls.

But most industrial to commercial conversions do not increase demand for municipal service.

Staff will report back with a bylaw for council consideration