Needleless insulin device being introduced in Canada on World Diabetes Day

New Diabetes technology is being unveiled in London, Ont. on World Diabetes Day.

“InsuJet [is] the first device to Canada that actually has no needles,” said Daphne Lapenna of Sol-Millennium Medical Ltd. who is introducing the product to Canada on Thursday evening at Banting House.

“The product has a patented spring-loaded system that drives insulin through a small opening in a nozzle, virtually pain free.”

The device uses high pressure dispersion through the skin.

“The insulin travels wider, so the actual insulin is taken up quicker and the patient feels better faster.”

Type 1 Diabetic Chris Jarvis is a former Olympic rower and Pan Am Gold Medalist.

“Taking five, six, seven needles a day to manage - this is making a huge impact for people living with diabetes,” said Jarvis.

He has used the product and believes it works faster than normal injections and doesn’t leave any bumps or bruising.

InsuJet – the first needleless insulin device- is being introduced to Canada on World Diabetes Day (Source: InsuJet)

Jarvis runs the non-profit organization ‘I Challenge Diabetes’ and works with children. He believes that the device could be a game-changer.

“I've been able to see people who are afraid of needles and have a hard time to adapt to that use this device,” he said.

“The light that goes on with their eyes once they've done that injection. The biggest impact for me was to see a 12-year-old who is choosing not to eat because she didn't want to take a needle. To be able to see her use this device and then be excited to show her mom that she can do the insulin all on her own - that’s just such an empowering experience to see.”

New advancements in Diabetes are coming regularly. CTV recently showed you how testing your blood glucose levels (UW professor designs wearable tech that tracks blood sugar without needles | CTV News) can be done via radar without breaking the skin.

“Until we do find a cure and continue to make advancements like this where you can take insulin without a needle, that's such a huge impact for people living with this daily challenge,” said Jarvis.

After the event at Banting House on Thursday evening, the InsuJet device will be available in all pharmacies across the country.