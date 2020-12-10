LONDON, ONT -- St. Thomas police are issuing a warning to parents that a fake Instagram account has been attempting to lure youth into sending explicit photos and that it has had interactions with more than 300 other accounts.

Police fear there may be multiple victims who have associated with the account “karen_castte213” on Instagram.

The unknown individual behind the account is believed to have duplicated the account of an innocent person and added a random photo to appear as a teenage girl.

Police are asking parents to talk to their children about online communication with strangers and to check their contact lists to see if they are following this account.

If any photos have been exchanged please contact Detective Helaine Hindley of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at the St. Thomas Police Service 519-631-1224 ext #4311.