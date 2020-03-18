LONDON, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital as fire crews dealt with a blaze at an building on Dundas Street on Wednesday evening.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to 488 Dundas St. for a fire at a multi-level building housing two floors of apartments and shops on the ground floor.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

A Woodstock Transit bus was brought in for building residents to take shelter.

People were being asked to avoid the area as firefighters dealt with the fire.

Dundas Street was expected to remain closed between Wellington and Light streets for several hours.