UTRCA receives $17.4 million to fund clean water projects
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) has received $17.4 million from the Canada Water Agency for stewardship projects to reduce the amount of phosphorus entering Lake Erie.
In 2022, phosphorus loading in Canada reached 2,091 tonnes – with 53 per cent of that being present in the Huron-Erie corridor.
‘Phosphorus loading’ occurs when runoff, sediments or atmospheric conditions introduce increased concentrations of phosphorus to the lake. Although a certain amount of phosphorus in the water is completely natural, too much phosphorus can lead to toxic algae, depleted oxygen levels, and more.
“While overall water quality has remained stable across the subwatersheds, as indicated by the UTRCA Watershed Report Cards, there is still significant room for improvement to reduce phosphorus loading within the Thames River,” said Tatianna Lozier, Stewardship Services Coordinator with the UTRCA.
The UTRCA will use their funding to encourage agricultural best management practices for landowners through offering grants and support programs – encouraging cover cropping, soil testing, crop nutrient planning, erosion control measures, and subsurface fertilizer placement.
“There is a long history of conservation efforts across public and private lands, including agricultural properties,” said Lozier. “Between 2016 and 2020, over 200 Best Management Practice (BMP) projects were successfully implemented through the ongoing Clean Water Program, laying a strong foundation for future progress. The Thames River Phosphorus Reduction Program will build on this success and further enhance our impact.”
