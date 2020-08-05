MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A surge in cases in Elgin and Oxford counties appears to be slowing with just two new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, while only one new case was reported in Middlesex-London.

The total number of cases in the Southwestern Public Health Region now stands at 180, with 96 resolved and five deaths, leaving 79 active cases.

Aylmer, Ont. continues to be the hotspot. It now accounts for a total of 47 cases, and of those 42 remain active.

On Tuesday, 12 new cases reported in the region after 23 were reported over the course of the long weekend.

With one new case, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is now reporting a total of 680 cases, with 31 active, 592 resolved and 57 deaths.

According to local public health officials, here is where the case totals stand in other local counties based on their most recent updates:

Huron-Perth – Two new, five active cases, 74 total, 64 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – None new, 24 active cases, 319 total, 270 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – None new, three active cases, 120 total, 117 resolved, no deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – None new, 30 active, 463 total cases, 401 resolved, 32 deaths

There have been no deaths in recent weeks reported by any area health unit.

Across the province, there were fewer than 100 cases for a third straight day, and no deaths related to COVID-19.