MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- As COVID-19 cases in Oxford and Elgin climbed by 12 on Tuesday, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Middlesex-London.

The new cases reported by Southwestern Public Health bring the cumulative total for the two counties to 178. Of those, 94 have recovered, and there have been five deaths, leaving 79 active cases.

The vast majority of the ongoing cases, 42, are in Aylmer, Ont., while nearby Bayham has the next highest count of active cases at 18.

The dozen new cases come after there were 23 new infections reported in Elgin and Oxford over the three-day weekend.

In Middlesex-London, on the other hand, there were just five new cases reported through the course of the long weekend.

The total in the region currently stands at 679, with 591 recovered and 57 deaths, leaving 31 ongoing cases.

According to the most recent local public health updates, here is where the case totals stand in other local counties:

Sarnia-Lambton – 24 active cases, 319 total, 270 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – Five active cases, 120 total, 115 resolved, no deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 30 active, 463 total cases, 401 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – Four active cases, 72 total, 63 resolved, five deaths

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) meanwhile has temporarily closed a local restaurant as a precaution after a recent COVID-19 case was associated with it.

Anna Mae’s Bakery and Restaurant in Millbank, Ont. has been shut down while a public health investigation is conducted.

HPPH says the risk to the public is low, and the restaurant owner is fully cooperative and supports the decision to close as the investigation continues and contact tracing is completed.

“This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen, HPPH medical officer of health in a statement. “We appreciate the support of the restaurant operator as we continue our investigation."

For a second day in a row, the province has reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 infections, with a total of 91 cases reported Tuesday.