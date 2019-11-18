LONDON, Ont. -- Provincial police are reaching out asking anyone who may have seen, or have footage of, a crash in October to contact them.

The collision happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 on Imperial Road between Mapleton Line and Lyons Line.

It left both drivers with life-threatening injuries.

Elgin County OPP are looking for witnesses to the collision or anyone who has footage from that day between Lyons and Aylmer on Imperial Road.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-310-1122 referencing Incident LP19334972 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-333-TIPS.